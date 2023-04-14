Ranbir Kapoor says he is 'not a great husband' to Alia Bhatt, reveals why: 'It is never going to be perfect...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrate one year of their marriage today, on April 14. The ouple tied the knot in a close-knit yet lavish ceremony at their Bandra home last year in the presence of close friends and family. Since then, their family has grown with daughter Raha’s birth. And while the couple is celebrated by fans as the ‘perfect celeb jodi’, in a recent interview, Ranbir admitted he didn’t feel he was a great husband to Alia.

Ranbir and Alia first announced their engagement early last year. In April, they got married at Vastu, their home in Bandra. The wedding was attended by the entire extended Kapoor and Bhatt families, as well as their friends from the industry like Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

Talking about his euation with his family in a recent interview, Ranbir told Free Press Journal, “You feel overall you are doing better. But life is such that it is never going to be perfect. I don’t think I am a great son, a great husband, or a brother. But I think I have the desire to be better and that’s important as long as you are aware of it, you will be on the right track.”

Ranbir lost his father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, to cancer in April 2020. Rishi was 68. He, mom Neetu, and Alia – who was then his girlfriend – were by Rishi’s side in his final days. In previous interviews, the actor has spoken about the void his father left in his life and how he came to understand the significance of family even more since then.

Ranbir is now gearing up for the release of his gangster action film Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. It will release later this year.