Ranbir Kapoor says he is 'not a fan' of Urfi Javed's fashion, calls it in 'bad taste'

Ranbir Kapoor recently shared his views on Urfi Javed and his views aren't something that will make her fans happy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 07:15 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor says he is 'not a fan' of Urfi Javed's fashion, calls it in 'bad taste'
Urofi-Ranbir Kapoor

Urfi Javed has become an internet sensation due to her fashion choices. Urfi's bold and unique fashion sense has made her an icon that everyone is familiar with. From film stars to netizens, the majority of people know her. Even Ranbir Kapoor is familiar with Uorfi. Although Ranbir has not been active on social media, he knows Bigg Boss OTT contestant. Surprisingly, Ranbir confessed that doesn't like Urofi's fashion sense, and even called it 'bad taste.'

Recently, Ranbir appeared as a guest in his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, What Women Want. In the episode, Kareena had a segment with Ranbir 'good taste show.' Here, Kareena will some photos, and Ranbir has to guess whether it is in good taste or bad. Kareena showed him a photo of Uorfi without her face. Ranbir took a while, and said, "Yeh Uorfi hai (Is she Uorfi)." Kareena nodded, and Ranbir said, "I am not a fan of this kind of fashion, but I believe we are living in a world today where if you are comfortable in skin..." Kareena interrupted and asked him to judge her between 'good taste or bad taste.' Ranbir replied, "Bad taste."

Here's the screenshot from the episode

Ranbir-Kapoor-Screengrab

Last year, Ranveer Singh also mentioned Uorfi in Koffee With Karan season 7 and praised her fashion statements. In the first episode of the famous talk show, Ranveer was accompanied by Alia Bhatt. When Karan was asked ‘which celebrity repeating clothing would be their worst nightmare’, Ranveer named Urfi Javed. He also mentioned that she is a fashion icon.

Later, Uorfi Javed also reacted to Ranveer’s response. Sharing the video, she wrote, “I don’t know how to react! But Ranveer Singh you are’re sweet!" On the work front, Urfi was last seen in Spilitsvilla 14, and Ranbir's latest film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is running successfully in cinemas. 

 

