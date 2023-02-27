Ranbir Kapoor says boycott Bollywood is 'baseless', talks about Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Credit: Ranbir Kapoor fanbase/Instagram

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, whose upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated for release on March 8, has dismissed boycott Bollywood calls on social media as baseless

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. On Sunday, during a media interaction, he said, "If you ask me about any call about 'boycott Bollywood', I really find that baseless. There are so many negative things coming post-pandemic. Films are made for entertainment purposes, we are not saving the world. So audiences come to theatres to forget worries. They come to watch films on big screen, to have a good time. I just don't know (comprehend) the boycott thing," he told reporters here.

Though the actor did not specify the context of his comments, most recently, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan faced boycott Bollywood calls over the costumes worn by Deepika Padukone. "What Pathaan has managed to do, the film industry needed it. Very happy and grateful that Pathaan has done that. And I think Shah Rukh Khan deserves all the success for Pathaan. I have seen him as an actor, I have been able to work with him several times. He gave so much to this industry. I am very proud of him," he added.

He also talked about his newborn daughter Raha Kapoor and said that he does not feel like leaving his home these days after Raha has come into their lives. Ranbir said, "This morning, even to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight, it just rejuvenates you. I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos"

"Are you a father?" Ranbir questioned a media person. "No", the reporter replied. "Okay! I wish that upon you because it`s truly the best feeling in the world," the actor smiled." It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It`s a love you cannot describe," he added.

For the unversed, Ranbir tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir’s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony and the couple welcomed their first child, Raha in November last year.(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

