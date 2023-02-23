Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Allu Arjun's Pushpa, RRR 'impacted' him as an audience

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt

The recent movies which have made whopping amounts of money at the box office apart from getting appreciated by the audience and critics significantly made an impact on Ranbir Kapoor`s mind as well.

In the promotional event of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir revealed the names of those movies while answering a reporter`s question. He said, "Teen films jinke performances mujhe impact kiya hai (The three films whose performances impacted me the most), Allu Arjun in Pushpa, Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi and I would say RRR. These three movies impacted me a lot as an audience. Even as an actor, it`s like wow, if I get characters like these, it would be so nice!" The press conference video was posted by one of Ranbir`s fan pages.

Here's the video

This is not the first time that Ranbir has appreciated skills of Alia. The couple has mutual admiration for each other`s craft. On top of it, Ranbir is aware of the impact of the south blockbusters which have triggered global waves in the last couple of years. In the same event, he even went on to praise SRK-starrer Pathaan for breaking the dull phase of Bollywood and being a bonafide blockbuster of 2023. When a reporter quipped him about Bollywood's dull phase, Ranbir asked him 'Pathaan ki collection dekhi (Have you seen the collection Pathaan).' For the unversed, SRK, Deepika-starrer earned Rs 1000 crores at the worldwide box office and collected Rs 500 crores from India.

Ranbir is busy with the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, in which, he has been cast opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Luv Ranjan directed this romantic comedy. Meanwhile, Ranbir has wrapped up the shoot of Animal. This movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Bhanga, and Rashmika Mandanna has been paired with Ranbir. TJMM will release in cinemas on March 8.

(With inputs from ANI)