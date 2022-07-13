Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Neetu Kapoor saying incorrect Shamshera dialogue goes viral

Manav Manglani/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor graced the sets of the dance-based kids reality show Dance Deewane Juniors for its Grand Finale and for promoting their upcoming release Shamshera on Wednesday, July 13. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor is one of the judges of the show along with choreographer Marzi Pestonji and sizzling actress Nora Fatehi.

The Sanju actor was waiting for his mother on the sets and as soon as the JugJugg Jeeyo actress arrived, the adorable pair of mother and son were seen hugging each other. The paparazzi soon requested Neetu to say the famous dialogue of the Karan Malhotra directorial.

Neetu then looked into the cameras and incorrectly mentioned the dialogue, "Dharam Se Dacait, Karam Se Aazaad". Ranbir quickly corrected his mother and said, "Kuch bhi, it's Karam Se Dacait, Dharam Se Aazaad". The video shared by the celebrity paparazzo Manav Manglani has gone viral on the internet.

In the latter half of the video, as Ranbir and Neetu are seen walking inside the sets, the paps can be heard congratulating them and shouting, "Dadi ban gaye, Papa ban gaye" as Ranbir and Alia announced their pregnancy recently in the last week of June, just two months and a few days after their wedding on April 14.



Talking about Shamshera, the period action thriller stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Shuddh Singh, while Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana also play pivotal roles. Ranbir features in the first double role of his career, as the titular role of Shamshera and his son Balli.

Backed by Aditya Chopra under his production house Yash Raj Productions, the film is slated to release on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It marks Ranbir's return to big screen after four years since his last theatrical release was Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju in which he portrayed Sanjay Dutt on screen.