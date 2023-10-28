Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Deepika Padukone's 'condom' statement on Koffee With Karan goes viral: Watch

When Deepika Padukone, during an earlier appearance with Sonam Kapoor on Koffee With Karan, jokingly suggested that Ranbir Kapoor should endorse a condom brand.

Karan Johar's renowned talk show, Koffee With Karan, made its comeback with the eighth season on Thursday, October 26. The first guests on this season's premiere were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The return of the show stirred up nostalgia among netizens, reminding them of previous appearances by these actors.

One memorable moment resurfaced, when Deepika, during an earlier appearance with Sonam Kapoor, jokingly suggested that Ranbir Kapoor should endorse a condom brand. A video discussing this famous episode and featuring Ranbir Kapoor's comments on the matter has recently emerged on social media.

While speaking to Simi Garewal, Ranbir said, “You know, I was there on the day that they were shooting the episode. I was in my trailer. After they finished the episode, both of them came to my trailer and were very sweet to me and talked to me. I wasn’t aware of what was happening back there.”

He further said, "I think after the episode was aired, there was a lot of hoopla around me about that episode. I didn’t take it that negatively. I wasn’t that hurt. I still respect Deepika a lot. I had a beautiful relationship with her. She has some angst against me, I think it would be more graceful of her if she would pick up the phone and speak to me rather than speak on a public platform."

“She didn’t do that, but I still respect her. I still wish her all the best in life. Sonam, I had no idea why she said the things that she did. It’s fine, if people want to make fun of me, if people want to ridicule me in some way or the other, it’s their life,” Ranbir added.

Meanwhile, netizens trolled Ranveer for telling the same story about meeting his ex-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma, and Deepika Padukone on the same show. In the show's first episode, Ranveer talked about how he met Deepika in a dramatic way at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house in Mumbai. What caught everyone’s attention was that Ranveer narrated the same story of meeting Anushka Sharma when he appeared on the show with her.