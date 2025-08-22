Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana will fail if...: Producer makes BIG statement, says 'not trying to make it to appease Indian people'

Ramayana is already rewriting history, as it has recently claimed the title of the most expensive Indian film ever, with a combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore (approximately $500 million) for the two parts.

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 12:06 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana will fail if...: Producer makes BIG statement, says 'not trying to make it to appease Indian people'
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana is off to a great start. Following the release of the film's initial glimpse, Ramayana is already rewriting history, as it has recently claimed the title of the most expensive Indian film ever, with a combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore (approximately $500 million) for the two parts. 

Will Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana flop at the box office? 

Ramayana is being made on a big budget, especially because the makers want it to be a global phenomenon. In a recent interview with the LA Times, producer Namit Malhotra said, "It’s a global film from the day we start. I’m not trying to make it to appease Indian people in India… If you go and watch Ramayana and your family watches it, and people in India watch it, what’s the difference? It should speak to you like any other film."

Namit Malhotra's one aim behind making Ramayana is that he wants both believers and non-believers to admire the film. Comparing Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to James Cameron’s Avatar, Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, and the films of Christopher Nolan, Namit Malhotra said, "In my mind, if people in the West don’t like it, I consider that a failure. It is meant for the world. If you don’t like it, shame on me. We should have done a better job."

About Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

The technical crew of Ramayana has some big names on board, including Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, and Mad Max: Fury Road fame stunt director Guy Norris, along with Terry Notary, known for Avengers and Planet of the Apes.

The project will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has been backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and VFX studio DNEG in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Part one of the two-part series will be out during Diwali 2026, whereas Part two is expected to be released on Diwali 2027.

