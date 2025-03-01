Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni recently faced backlash on social media over a viral video that appeared to show her pushing her grandmother Neetu Kapoor on the red carpet at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding. However, a new video from the past has resurfaced, showcasing Samara's adorable side, and is now garnering mixed reactions from the internet.

Samara Sahni's adorable singing video resurfaces

A heartwarming video of Samara has resurfaced on the internet. The clip, originally shared by her grandmother Neetu Kapoor in 2018, shows Samara, then just a little girl, singing her heart out to ‘Nachdi Phira’ from the 2017 film Secret Superstar. Dressed in a pink dress, her adorable expressions and energetic performance have melted hearts, had earned her the title of 'Chota superstar' back then from her proud grandmother.

The resurfaced video of Samara Sahni has garnered mixed reactions from the public. While some users praised her confidence and fearlessness, others brought up her recent alleged misbehavior towards her grandmother Neetu Kapoor, with comments ranging from admiration, such as "Actress in the making.." and "I love how confident and fearless kids are...", to criticism, including "They should teach her some manners too" and "Rehne de nani ko dhakka mara tha photo ke liye" (Let her be, she pushed her grandmother for a photo).

Samara Sahni 'pushing' Neetu Kapoor controversy

Meanwhile, Samara’s mother Riddhima Kapoor dismissed speculation of a rift between Neetu Kapoor and her granddaughter Samara following the backlash. She clarified that Samara's grumpy face and gestures were simply her trying to pose for photographers, and that she was actually excited and eager to be photographed.

She further explained that Samara wanted to pose solo, but the paparazzi asked them to come together. She clarified that Samara didn't intentionally push Neetu Kapoor, and was actually unaware of the online backlash. According to Riddhima, Samara told her, "I was just posing, I didn't push anyone, I was just extending my arm to get comfortable."