Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara calls him by his name

While he’s the closest to his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter Samara, he loves cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan’s toddler Taimur Ali Khan, too.

Ranbir Kapoor, in many of his media interactions, has admitted that he’s extremely fond of kids around him. While he’s the closest to his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter Samara, he loves cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan’s toddler Taimur Ali Khan, too. Recently, the actor revealed that Samara who’s seven years old, calls him by his name. Ranbir also said that the little girl has a phone and since she mostly stays in Delhi and he’s busy travelling almost all the time, they keep talking and interacting over texts. So cute!