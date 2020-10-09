Ranbir Kapoor's new foldable e-bike gifted by Alia Bhatt costs a fortune; know how much

Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor were papped visiting Krishna Raj bungalow on Thursday. The duo was twinning in ripped jeans. Ranbir was seen wearing a dark blue T-Shirt and blue wash print ripped jeans. He teamed it up with a black snapback, a printed mask and a pair of red and white sneakers.

Ranbir and Neetu arrived separately to the bungalow which was under construction. While Neetu arrived in her car, Ranbir was seen on a foldable electronic bike.

The e-bike was gifted to him by his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, if the official Instagram handle of the bike's page is anything to go by. While sharig an image of the ebike, they tagged Alia and added a party emoji to it.

The bike has a customized number 8 on it, which further hints that the actress might have given Ranbir the gift on his birthday on September 28. For the uninformed, Alia's wish for Ranbir too was "happy birthday 8".

Now we have learnt that the foldable bike which Alia gifted her boyfriend actually costs a fortune. The Mate X Electric Foldable Bike costs Rs. 1.5 lakhs. However, given the additional features (being foldable), the bike is actually worth the money.

Alia did not join Ranbir and Neetu at the inspection at Krishna Raj bungalow. The place is named after Ranbir's grandmother who passed away in 2018. She used to live in the bungalow.