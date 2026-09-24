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Ranbir Kapoor’s bloodied arm steals attention as he drives vintage car in Love & War first poster

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has unveiled the first poster of Love & War, showing Ranbir Kapoor in a vintage avatar with a blood-covered and injured arm.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 12:15 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor’s bloodied arm steals attention as he drives vintage car in Love & War first poster
Credit: Twitter
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The first poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Love & War is finally out. The poster, unveiled on Thursday, September 24, features Ranbir Kapoor in a striking retro look and gives fans the first glimpse of his character.

Ranbir’s co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt shared the poster on social media, adding to the excitement around the film.The poster does not reveal much about the story but gives a clear idea about Ranbir’s appearance in the film.

Ranbir sits behind the wheel with a mysterious look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

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In the poster, Ranbir is seen sitting in a bright blue classic convertible. He wears a white T-shirt and dark sunglasses, while his slicked-back hair and moustache give him a vintage appearance.

However, the relaxed pose comes with a darker detail. His right arm is covered in blood and appears to have deep wounds, hinting that his character could be involved in intense situations in the film.

Love & War release date confirmed

The poster also confirms that Love & War will reach theatres on January 21, 2027. The film is being presented by Bhansali Productions and will also get an IMAX release.

Netflix has been announced as the film’s streaming partner.

Ranbir, Vicky and Alia reunite for Bhansali film

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film marks Vicky’s first collaboration with Bhansali. For Ranbir, it is his second film with the filmmaker after Saawariya. Alia is also reuniting with Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won the National Award for Best Actress.

Film faced multiple release delays

Love & War was first announced in 2024 with a planned Christmas 2025 release. The date was later postponed without an immediate replacement.

There were subsequently reports about a possible March 2026 release, but that date also passed without an official confirmation. In April, the makers officially announced January 21, 2027 as the new theatrical release date.

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