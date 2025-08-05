Twitter
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal accused of 'copying' THIS 1999 Akshay Kumar film, director says 'main claim nahi karta, kyunki us director ki...'

Is Ranbir Kapoor's Animal copied from Akshay Kumar's Jaanwar? Suneel Darshan, in a recent interview, accused Sandeep Reddy Vanga of copying the plot of his 1999 film and said that it would have been better if he had acknowledged it.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 03:56 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal accused of 'copying' THIS 1999 Akshay Kumar film, director says 'main claim nahi karta, kyunki us director ki...'

TRENDING NOW

Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster hit, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been accused of 'copying' Akshay Kumar's 1999 film, Jaanwar. The director of the film, Suneel Darshan, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, accused Sandeep Reddy Vanga of copying Jaanwar, and though he credited him for doing his job brilliantly, Suneel Darshan said that it would have been better if he had acknowledged referencing Jaanwar.

Is Ranbir Kapoor's Animal copied from Akshay Kumar's Jaanwar? 

When asked if he would like to make a remake of any of his films, Suneel Darshan said, "Main kaise banaun? Meri filmon ki nakal itne log kar chuke hain. Ek film hai Jaanwar. Jaanwar ka English kya hota hai? Uski kahaani kaunsi hai? Aapne Animal dekhi hai na? Aapko pata hai na kaunsi kahaani hai? Lekin main claim nahi karta, kyunki us director ki treatment bahut anokhi thi, aur bahut achhe tareeke se usne us film ko treat kiya. (How should I make it? So many people have copied my films. There is a film called Jaanwar. What is the English translation for Jaanwar? What is its story? Have you seen Animal? You know which story it is? But I don't claim it because the treatment given by that director was very unique, and he treated that film very well). But if the producer had acknowledged the truth, it would have been much better." 

Suneel Darshan accuses filmmakers of copying the content of his earlier hits

Suneel Darshan went on to accuse another big star of copying the content of his earlier hits. He said, "I thought it was better to stay silent, because somehow, there have been other films like this too, and they’ve been massive hits. I feel like I’m inspiring people. My cinema is continuing to inspire them, and those films are becoming huge blockbusters. There’s one hero, a very big star, who also did a film that’s very, very similar to mine. And the writer from whom they bought the story is also a very big name. That film too was a massive hit. So if you see the film, it’s strangely very similar to my film."

READ | 'Dost dost na raha': Jairam Ramesh mocks 'special bond' between Donald Trump and PM Modi after US President threatens steeper tariffs on India

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
