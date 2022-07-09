Ranbir Kapoor roasts himself in hilarious video, talks about his '350 girlfriends', wedding with Alia Bhatt

Photo credit: Special arrangement

The action entertainer Shamshera features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of a larger-than-life hero. Ranbir is playing two characters in the same movie for the first time, and now in a hilarious promotional video, Ranbir can be seen making fun of himself in a double role.

In the video, Ranbir Kapur, with a U is presenting a chat show dubbed "The Other Kapur Show," sits down to interview him. Given that Kapur believes he was turned down for Saawariya because of his last name rather than his acting abilities, there is no doubt that the two have a past. Kapur confronts Ranbir about everything from his professional trajectory, love life, marriage, etc. as the interview quickly turns hostile.

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his dreams and aspirations and he also dreamt about becoming Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. In the second episode of RK Tapes, Ranbir added, "When I was growing up, I wanted to be Amitabh Bachchan. I wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan! Finally, I had to be Ranbir Kapoor.” Ranbir further added that he was obsessed with the fanatic world of films, and that's what inspired him to become an actor.

The events of Shamshera take place in the made-up city of Kaza, where a brutal authoritarian commander named Shuddh Singh imprisons, enslaves, and tortures a warrior tribe. This is the tale of a guy who was sold into slavery, who later rose to leadership positions and became a legend among his community. He never stops fighting for the independence and honour of his tribe.

The action-packed, heart-pounding scenes take place in the 1800s in the centre of India. In this remarkable casting choice, Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir's arch-enemy. Their confrontation will be one to watch out for as they will viciously pursue one another without mercy.

On July 22, 2022, Aditya Chopra will release this action-packed spectacle in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.