Ranbir Kapoor reveals Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol-starrer DDLJ 'influenced the way I spoke to a girl'

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about how Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer iconic blockbuster has influenced him in real life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhaniyaa Le Jayenge is currently running in cinemas across India and even three decades after its release, DDLJ is enjoying major pop-culture influence among the audience and even the current generation of actors. 

In a new video released for the docu-series The Romantics, actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana share their memories with the iconic blockbuster. Ranbir Kapoor added, "DDLJ has been the defining film of our generation! I can't even tell you that feeling is still alive inside me. It Influenced the way I dressed. It influenced the way I spoke to a girl. It influenced how I was with my parents… everything!"  

Several actors like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in upcoming The Romantics.

YRF's latest offering, SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer actioner Pathaan is on a spree of breaking box office records. Siddharth Anand's directorial is unstoppable, the film earned more than Rs 900 crore on day 17. As per the reports, the film earned  Rs 557.76 crore in India.

As per Sacnilk.com report, Pathaan collected Rs 343.24 crore worldwide and Rs 557.76 crore in the country. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is elated with the blockbuster success of Pathaan and credits director Siddharth Anand for creating a fun, good looking and technically forward action film. Pathaan is the fourth instalment in YRF Spy Universe. The next instalment of the series will be Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starer actioner Tiger 3.

Speaking about The Romantics, it is a four-part docu-series, that will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have worked with YRF through its 50-year glorious existence. The Romantics will release on Netflix on February 14. 

