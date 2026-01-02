Ranbir Kapoor reveals his fashion brand ARKS is not named after Alia Bhatt, Raha; explains its meaning: 'I realised that...'

Ranbir Kapoor shared why his brand is called ARKS and also talked about his future plans for the company.

On his 42nd birthday in September 2024, Ranbir Kapoor launched his fashion and lifestyle brand ARKS. Since then, people believed that the brand could be named after his wife Alia Bhatt or their daughter Raha Kapoor. Finally, the Rockstar actor has revealed the meaning behind the name ARKS in the latest video shared on his brand's social media channels.

In the five-minute clip, Ranbir is seen giving a tour of the factory where the ARKS' products are made and answering questions about the brand. He shared that the factory was owned by his brother-in-law, Bharat Sahni. Introducing him as “the amazing Bharat,” he added, "He is a gem of a guy. He was kind enough to actually let us borrow his space. He is a big part of ARKS’ story because he’s one of our manufacturers for one of our products."

When the Animal actor was asked about the brand name, he said, "It had different meanings to it. We started with a shoe, so at first it was 'A Ranbir Kapoor Shoe.' Later it was 'A Ranbir Kapoor Studio', but at one point I realised that it doesn't really need a meaning. I think it just fit. When we heard ARKS and saw the logo, everything just came together."

Ranbir also talked about his furture plans for ARKS as he stated, "As I grow older, my desire for materialistic things is growing lesser. You always need a T-shirt or a denim jacket because you can wear it at any time. That's where I come in with ARKS. But the plan is to really expand in different areas of lifestyle, which could be athleisure or underwear. I am also interested in the whole furniture market. So under the umbrella of ARKS, I think we're really trying to sell a sensibility, an aesthetic. A lifestyle for the consumer."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranbir Kapoor has two exciting projects lined up for release in 2026 - Love & War and Ramayana Part 1. The former is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that also features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, and the latter has Ranbir playing Lord Rama in the mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

