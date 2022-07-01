Ranbir Kapoor reveals father Rishi Kapoor told him he can't be like Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his dreams and aspirations and he also dreamt about becoming Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. In the second episode of RK Tapes, Ranbir added, "When I was growing up, I wanted to be Amitabh Bachchan. I wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan! Finally, I had to be Ranbir Kapoor.” Ranbir further added that he was obsessed with the fanatic world of films, and that's what inspired him to become an actor.

Watch RK Tapes' second episode

Ranbir further asserted that he got obsessed with his dream of becoming a big-screen star and added, "By the time I grew up these Hindi Film heroes had become my real-life heroes. Everything I did, how I dressed, how I spoke, and subconsciously everything I did was inspired by my heroes. But strangely enough, when I became an actor, I wasn’t choosing the kind of films my heroes would choose. So I may have satisfied the actor in me, but when I look back at that 12- year-old, Hindi Film Hero obsessed with Ranbir, I feel he still has to fulfil his dream.” Although Ranbir has shown done fabulous work in films like Rocket Singh- Salesman Of The Year, Rockstar, Tamasha, his father, late father Rishi Kapoor has told him that he couldn't become a national star like Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan. However, Kapoor added that "If I can be even 2 percent of the heroes they are then my life will be set."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in action-adventure Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt. Aditya Chopra's production is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022. After Shamshera, Kapoor will next be seen with Alia Bhatt in the much-awaited Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. His film with Alia will hit big screens on September 9.



