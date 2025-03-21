If you think Alia Bhatt is Ranbir Kapoor's first wife, then you will be surprised by the actor's confession.

Ranbir Kapoor has a die-hard female fan following. Before marrying Alia Bhatt, he was popular for his casnova charm and magnetic personality. The Rockstar actor's dating life was in the news several times, but now it is revealed that Alia isn't his first wife. Surprisingly, Ranbir himself made this huge revelation about a girl and how she became his first wife.

Recently while interacting with Mashable India, Ranbir was asked to share a crazy fan moment. Ranbir recalled how a girl arrived at his house with a priest and got married to his bungalow gate. Ranbir said, "I wouldn’t say craziest, as it is used in a negative way, but I remember, in my early years, there was a girl — I never met her — but my watchman told me that she came with a pandit and married my gate."

Ranbir, jokingly called that mysterious girl his 'first' wife, and further added, "At the bungalow where I lived with my parents, there was tika on the gate and some flowers. I was out of town at the time, I think, so that was quite crazy. I haven’t yet met my first wife, so I look forward to meeting you at some point."

For the unversed, Ranbir married Alia on April 14, 2022. Later in the year, they welcomed daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. Before Alia, Ranbir dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in the blockbuster Animal. He will next be seen in Ramayana Part One and Part Two. Ranbir also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War with Alia and Vicky Kaushal. He will also be seen in the sequel of Animal- Animal Park. Recently he also confirmed that Brahmastra Part II is confirmed and the film will go on the floors after Ayan Mukerji wraps War 2.