Ranbir Kapoor quits Kishore Kumar's biopic, Anurag Basu reveals reason: 'Bechare ke paas wo...'

Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on arguably the most iconic films of his career, Nitesh Tiwari's epic retelling of the Ramayana, in which he plays the role of Lord Ram. Ramayana, one of the most expensive Indian films ever, is all set to be released in two parts - first in Diwali 2026 and the second in Diwali 2027. Before Ranbir Kapoor worked in Ramayana and committed himself to playing Lord Ram, there were reports that the actor would play the lead role in the Kishore Kumar biopic directed by Anurag Basu, but later reports linked Aamir Khan to it instead. Now, in an interview, Anurag Basu has revealed that though he and Ranbir Kapoor wish to collaborate, scheduling issues and other commitments have not allowed it so far.

Anurag Basu also shared how Ranbir Kapoor had to make a challenging decision to either work in Kishore Kumar biopic or Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, and he chose the latter. Anurag Basu said that though it was a 'tough choice' for Ranbir Kapoor, he believes that it is right.

Did Ranbir Kapoor choose Ramayana over Kishore Kumar biopic?

In a recent interview with BBC News, Anurag Basu spoke about collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor and said, "Haa hopefully. Hum dono toh koshish karte hi rehte hain. Ho nahi raha hai. Woh bhi kar raha hai kaafi saari filmein. (Yes, hopefully. Both of us keep trying, but it’s just not happening. He’s also working on quite a few films)."

Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor choosing Ramayana over Kishore Kumar biopic, Anurag Basu said, "Ranbir ke paas choice tha life mein. Aur bechare ke paas wo choice itna mushkil tha uske liye. Kishore ya Ramayana. Kaunsa Pehle shuru kare. Bohot tough choice tha uske liye. Aur usne fir Ramayana chuna. I think it was the right decision. (Ranbir had a choice to make in life, and honestly, it was a really tough one for him — Kishore Kumar or Ramayana. Which one to start with first? It was a very difficult decision. In the end, he chose Ramayana, and I think it was the right call)."

Is Aamir Khan working in the Kishore Kumar biopic?

After Ranbir Kapoor's exit, Pinkvilla reported that Anurag Basu has offered the Kishore Kumar biopic to Aamir Khan. The two reportedly met 4 to 5 times to discuss the film. However, when asked about the same, Anurag Basu told Mid-Day, "No comment. Until everything is finalised and the contract is signed, I don’t think I should speak on it. This project went through a lot of ups and downs. So, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that it happens this time and I go on set with the story, which I’ve been trying to tell for the last decade. So, I won’t jinx it by speaking about it."

