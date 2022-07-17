Ranbir Kapoor praises wife Alia Bhatt, says 'ye to Amitabh Bachchan nikli'

File Photo

Before releasing the song Kesariya, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shocked their fans. During an Instagram Live, Ranbir, Alia, and director Ayan Mukerji shared some information about their movie Brahmastra and its soundtrack.

The duo was playful during the live session and enjoyed a lot of adorable moments. Alia's pregnancy glow was also evident. The star sported an orange knit sweater over a blue dress.

With all the excitement surrounding the song Kesariya and mentioning the date and how the number eight is their good charm, Ranbir added, "I think we got lucky." He continued, "We feel very blessed and lucky."

Revealing deets about the song, Ranbir said, “We have gone from disco-like versions to pop versions and we have had every version. We have also had new songs and new options of this song but the melody of this song really brought you (Ayan) back.”

Praising his wife, Ranbir said, “I remember when I saw Highway and all, I came to Ayan’s house where only Ayan and Karan were hanging there and (told them), ‘Buddy ye toh Amitabh Bachchan nikli.’ (It was just) her second film and actually my prediction has come true. Lekin biwi ke baare mein achi achi baatein toh bolenge husband hai toh bol raha hai”.

Agreeing with Ranbir, Ayan said. “Everything had come to a stop for us to put Kesariya out, it’s just a very special song. One of the first things we told Dada was that the film is a love story and although we doubted ourselves, eventually something was right about Kesariya.”