Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Ranbir Kapoor praises wife Alia Bhatt, says 'ye to Amitabh Bachchan nikli'

During an Instagram Live, Ranbir, Alia, and director Ayan Mukerji shared some information about their movie Brahmastra and its soundtrack.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 10:27 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor praises wife Alia Bhatt, says 'ye to Amitabh Bachchan nikli'
File Photo

Before releasing the song Kesariya, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shocked their fans. During an Instagram Live, Ranbir, Alia, and director Ayan Mukerji shared some information about their movie Brahmastra and its soundtrack.

The duo was playful during the live session and enjoyed a lot of adorable moments. Alia's pregnancy glow was also evident. The star sported an orange knit sweater over a blue dress.

With all the excitement surrounding the song Kesariya and mentioning the date and how the number eight is their good charm, Ranbir added, "I think we got lucky." He continued, "We feel very blessed and lucky."

Revealing deets about the song, Ranbir said, “We have gone from disco-like versions to pop versions and we have had every version. We have also had new songs and new options of this song but the melody of this song really brought you (Ayan) back.”

Praising his wife, Ranbir said, “I remember when I saw Highway and all, I came to Ayan’s house where only Ayan and Karan were hanging there and (told them), ‘Buddy ye toh Amitabh Bachchan nikli.’ (It was just) her second film and actually my prediction has come true. Lekin biwi ke baare mein achi achi baatein toh bolenge husband hai toh bol raha hai”.

Agreeing with Ranbir, Ayan said. “Everything had come to a stop for us to put Kesariya out, it’s just a very special song. One of the first things we told Dada was that the film is a love story and although we doubted ourselves, eventually something was right about Kesariya.”

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs ENG: After Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal attempts Joe Root's magic trick
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.