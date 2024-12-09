The Animal actor also opened up about his plans to work in Hollywood during his appearance at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.

Ranbir Kapoor struck a pose with international icon Olivia Wilde at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actor looked dashing in a red Bandhgala paired with black formal pants. He wore a pair of sunglasses to complete his look. Olivia looked elegant in an off-shoulder white gown as she stood next to the Bollywood actor for the shutterbugs.

The Animal actor also opened up about his plans to work in Hollywood. He said that he is willing to work if the right opportunity knocks in, however, he expressed more excitement in making his Indian film gain global status. “Well, of course. If the opportunity arises for that it would be very exciting for me but I'm even more excited to make a film made by my people, my country and take it around the world,” he told Deadline.

Ranbir shed light on Indian cinema getting global recognition citing SS Rajamouli’s RRR. “I think it all comes to originality - it's not about trying to cater to the West. It's about making a film about your culture, which is very deeply rooted in your value system about the characters that you've grown up with and that are part of your country. I think RRR just celebrates that in the best way possible,” he added. Talking about his debut film Saawariya, he said that the film humbled him. Noting that the film failed at the box office, the actor expressed that it helped him prepare well for what prevails in the industry, the highs and lows.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Besides it, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park in which he will be seen in dual roles. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, in the pipeline.