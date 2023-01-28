Search icon
Ranbir Kapoor's phone-throwing video turns out to be publicity gimmick, Twitter says 'Anushka Sharma trend ki copy'

Here's the secret behind why Ranbir Kapoor threw his fan's phone while he tried to click a selfie with the actor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 05:41 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor's phone-throwing video turns out to be publicity gimmick, Twitter says 'Anushka Sharma trend ki copy'
Ranbir Kapoor/Viral Bhayani Instagram

On Friday, January 27, a video went viral on the internet in which Ranbir Kapoor was seen throwing a fan's phone when he tried to click a selfie with the actor. #AngryRanbirKapoor trended on the micro-blogging platform Twitter the entire day as many people criticised the actor for his arrogant attitude and others believed that it looked like an advertising gimmick.

Well, the secret is finally out. As the follow-up video has been shared by the celebrity paparazzi on their social media handles in which Ranbir can be seen gifting his fan a new Oppo Reno 8T phone, which is launching on February 3. The celebrity pap Viral Bhayani shared the new video with the caption, "Ranbir hands a fan an upgrade of a lifetime with the new #OPPOReno8T".

Twitter users are now comparing the Ranbir-Oppo promotional campaign with the one done by Anushka Sharma for Puma India last month. In December, the Indian arm of the German sportswear brand announced their year-end sales by sharing a photo of the actress in a yellow Puma sports bra and navy blue leggings.

Anushka took to her Instagram Stories and slammed the brand as she wrote, "Hey, Puma India? I’m sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I’m not your ambassador. Please take it down!". The next day, it was revealed that she has been signed in as the brand ambassador for Puma India and this was nothing but a promotional gimmick.

Well, both the unique promotional campaigns featuring the Bombay Velvet and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-stars, surely caught the attention of the people and that's what the companies were aiming for.

READ | Viral video: Mahira Khan dances to Ranbir Kapoor's Dance Ka Bhoot song, netizens say 'pyaar bhulaye nahi bhoolta'

Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
