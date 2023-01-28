Ranbir Kapoor's phone-throwing video turns out to be publicity gimmick, Twitter says 'Anushka Sharma trend ki copy'

Ranbir Kapoor/Viral Bhayani Instagram

On Friday, January 27, a video went viral on the internet in which Ranbir Kapoor was seen throwing a fan's phone when he tried to click a selfie with the actor. #AngryRanbirKapoor trended on the micro-blogging platform Twitter the entire day as many people criticised the actor for his arrogant attitude and others believed that it looked like an advertising gimmick.

Well, the secret is finally out. As the follow-up video has been shared by the celebrity paparazzi on their social media handles in which Ranbir can be seen gifting his fan a new Oppo Reno 8T phone, which is launching on February 3. The celebrity pap Viral Bhayani shared the new video with the caption, "Ranbir hands a fan an upgrade of a lifetime with the new #OPPOReno8T".

Twitter users are now comparing the Ranbir-Oppo promotional campaign with the one done by Anushka Sharma for Puma India last month. In December, the Indian arm of the German sportswear brand announced their year-end sales by sharing a photo of the actress in a yellow Puma sports bra and navy blue leggings.

Anushka took to her Instagram Stories and slammed the brand as she wrote, "Hey, Puma India? I’m sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I’m not your ambassador. Please take it down!". The next day, it was revealed that she has been signed in as the brand ambassador for Puma India and this was nothing but a promotional gimmick.

Well, both the unique promotional campaigns featuring the Bombay Velvet and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-stars, surely caught the attention of the people and that's what the companies were aiming for.



