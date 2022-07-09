Ranbir Kapoor opens up on Alia Bhatt's pregnancy, says 'I’m just terrified, excited, jubilant'

Credit: File photo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made headlines after they announced the pregnancy on social media this month, not only fans but their friends from the industry are happy and excited about their child. Sharing the news with the fans, Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”

Ranbir Kapoor, who will be sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time in Brahmastra, opened up about his child, wife and his upcoming film. While speaking to Hindustan Times, he talked about stepping into father’s role, he stated, “There is no feeling like this and I really don’t know how to explain. Honestly, I’ve been thinking about the correct answer because I know I’ll be being asked these questions a lot and I really don’t know how to summarise it. But it’s like telling somebody what water feels like before you have ever even swam in it. So, I’m just terrified, excited, jubilant. We are dreaming about the future and all of that. It’s just a great feeling.”

While talking about Alia’s pregnancy, he said, “It was something that Alia and I had been speaking about for a long time that we want lots of children in our life. We feel blessed and grateful. It’s a mix of a lot of emotions. I’m just extremely grateful at this point in our lives.”

On being asked about how he is preparing, he said that he doesn’t know what kind of gather he will be. He mentioned, “It’s like you’re doing something that you’re unqualified to do and then you become qualified while doing it. So, I don’t know what we will be in for as parents right now. As of right now, you will just imbibe some value system that you’ve taken from your family and from life, but eventually, it’s one day at a time and it’s a lifetime commitment.”

Ranbir’s film Shamshera will be released on July 22 in theatres.