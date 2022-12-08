Ranbir Kapoor opens up about 'biggest mistake' in career, talks about Shamshera's disastrous fate at box office

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted making his first public appearance since his daughter Raha's birth at the Red Sea Film Festival 2022. The Brahmastra star was spotted attending the festival with a beard look, wearing a blue-cheeked suit with a white shirt. The actor attended the fest in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and he even interacted with the press.

Recalling the failure of Shamshera, Kapoor called Karan Malhotra's directorial as 'the hardest film.' While speaking to Deadline, Kapoor stated, "Shamshera was a big box office disaster, but the biggest mistake with the film was that I stuck on a beard. When you’re shooting in the heat, and you stick on a beard, it’s like your face is melting.”

Ranbir even talked about his production Jagga Jasoos, and its failure. The 2017 film star Ranbir with Katrina Kaif, and it was delayed for years. Decoding the film's fate, Kapoor added, "It’s a film that I produced. It was a passion project. It was directed by Anurag Basu. It was a very heartwarming and sweet idea, but it didn’t do well, which really hurt. That’s the only film in my career that hurt me."

After Shamshera's debacle, Ranbir bounced back with Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The action-adventure star Ranbir with Alia Bhatt. The film was released with mixed reception, but it went on to become one of the top grosser of the year. Recalling 2022 as the year, and the audience perception of theatrical revenue, Kapoor added, "Entire culture of going to a theatre for a community viewing of a movie seems like it’s dying, and it’s only there for the big ticket films." However, Ranbir is hopeful that the scenario will change, and people will be more open to visiting cinemas.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He also has Luv Ranjan's untitled rom-com with Shraddha Kapoor.