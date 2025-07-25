Ranbir Kapoor once got extremely angry after Anushka Sharma slapped him during...: 'There is a limit to it, I told you...'

Anushka Sharma had to slap Ranbir Kapoor in a scene, but she ended up slapping him more than once. Ranbir Kapoor was visibly upset by this, which led to the actress apologising to him. He said, "There is a limit to it. I told you not to do it, it’s not a joke."

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have always maintained their off-screen friendship bond; however, there was a time, during the filming of Kara Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, that their bond and chemistry both were tested on sets. In a scene from the film, where Anushka Sharma was supposed to slap Ranbir Kapoor, something went amiss, and the latter's patience was on thin ice, leading to a tense moment between the two.

Did Anushka Sharma slap Ranbir Kapoor?

In a BTS video from the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma could be seen talking about an incident that did not go as expected. Anushka Sharma had to slap Ranbir Kapoor in a scene, but she ended up slapping him more than once. Ranbir Kapoor was visibly upset by this, which led to the actress apologising to him, but Ranbir Kapoor was too angry to respond. He said, "There is a limit to it. I told you not to do it, it’s not a joke." To this, Anushka Sharma quickly defended herself, saying, "Did I do it on purpose? Are you really upset?"

Ranbir Kapoor then told her, "Yeah, of course, you’re hitting hard."

Are Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma friends?

In the same video, Ranbir Kapoor then explained the situation, stating that Anushka Sharma is a natural performer and a perfectionist. "She whacked me once, she whacked me twice. Because she is a very organic actor, you know. She is someone who is really in the moment, and she wants to give a very true performance. So she whacked me again," he said. Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor, despite this incident, have maintained their friendship.

What did Anushka Sharma say about slapping Ranbir Kapoor?

In a 2016 interview, Anushka Sharma explained the incident further and said that though she was first told to slap Ranbir Kapoor for real, she was later asked not to, but she forgot. "So you know how scenes are shot, right? You shoot one actor first and then the other. So, they shot Ranbir first and told me to slap him for real. I slapped him. This scene is very long. So it starts, and we are sitting in one place talking, and then one slap happens. When they were shooting my part after his, they told me, ‘Don’t slap him for real.’ But I got so lost in the scene that I forgot about it – it happens a lot when I’m shooting my scenes."

She further added, "That’s a good thing, but in this case, it didn’t turn out to be such a favourable thing. I forgot he asked me not to slap him, and I ended up giving one on his face. As soon as I slapped him, I was like, ‘Oh shit!’ And he was like, ‘Why are you slapping me for real?’ I told him, ‘I already slapped you so many times during the takes, why would I deliberately want to slap you again?’ But I think he was doing some nakhra, pretending to be angry!"

