Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were once considered a power couple, until they broke up. Read on to know the shocking statement she made about her relationship with Ranbir.

Cinephiles who are 90s born have known Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as a 'power couple', who made them believe in love. Their chemistry in Bachna Ae Haseeno, especially in the song 'Khuda Jaane', still gives goosebumps. Ranbir and Deepika were very much in love, and they dated for years. However, the duo parted their ways and ended up marrying different people. Ranbir was once called a Casanova, and he played the same brilliantly in Bachna Ae Haseeno. However, his charisma and weak loyalty towards Deepika were the major reasons for their breakup.

In an old interview with Cosmopolitan, Deepika shed light on her breakup and went on to reveal that Ranbir cheated on her more than once. As per the quotes from the portal, the Love Aaj Kal actress said, “If I’m going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It’s better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that’s why I’ve been hurt in the past."

Deepika stated that she was foolish to give Ranbir another chance, even when her close one warned about him, "I was foolish enough to give him (Ranbir) a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying." Deepika said even after begging, Ranbir cheated on her, and she caught her, "I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed."

The Padmaavat actress said that when Ranbir cheated on her for the first time, she thought there was something wrong with the relationship, or her. But then she realised that when someone makes a habit of it, the problem lies with the other guy. "I give a lot in relationships, and don’t really expect much in return. But infidelity is the deal breaker. Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can’t f*ck around with it," Deepika asserted. The Chennai Express star admitted that after the break-up, she cried a lot, but ended up being a better person. Deepika thanked Ranbir for the heartbreak. For the unversed, Ranbir married Alia Bhatt in 2022 and became parents to Raha Kapoor. Deepika married Ranveer Singh in 2018 and became parents to Dua in 2024.