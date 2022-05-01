Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor attempt Laal Singh Chaddha's feather challenge, Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts

Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited movies this year. Aamir, known as Mr. Perfectionist in the Hindi film industry, launched the promotions of the film in style this week by launching the full audio of the Kahani song on Thursday, April 28.

On Friday, April 29, the Aamir Khan Productions team introduced the Feather Challenge on social media and the film's leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen attempting the same on her Instagram account. While sharing the video, the actress wrote, "This #LaalSinghChaddha filter is just as sweet as the journey I've had while shooting for the film. Have you taken the challenge yet? Be a part of the experience and don't forget to tag @aamirkhanproductions".

The film's leading hero Aamir Khan joined Kareena on Saturday, April 30, in attempting the challenge, and the Aamir Khan Productions team released a video on its social media handles showing the actors taking on the challenge in a cute video. Sharing the same video, it wrote, "Our favorite pair has tried the super fun #FeatherChallenge. Have you yet? #AamirKhan @kareenakapoorkhan".



READ | Aamir Khan hints at his next film after Laal Singh Chaddha - details inside



One of the first celebs to join this trend on social media are from the Kapoor khandaan itself - Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor. Last night, on Saturday, Neetu shared a clip on her Instagram account showing the mother-son duo attempting the Feather Challenge in a cute video as she wrote, "At dinner n attempting #lalsinghchaddha filter". Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and while sharing the video, added a sticker that read, 'Love it'.





Talking about the film, it is the official adaptation of the multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the titular role. Laal Singh Chaddha releases in cinemas on August 11, 2023.