Ranbir Kapoor makes his Instagram debut on his birthday but there’s a twist: ‘Son, brother, husband, father and now…’

On the occasion of 42nd birthday, Ranbir Kapoor made his Instagram debut to announce the launch of his brand ARKS.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, on the occasion of his birthday, started a new adventure by launching his lifestyle brand, ARKS. On his 42nd birthday, he introduced the brand on social media, exciting his fans.

With this, Ranbir also made his Instagram debut to announce the launch. The brand shared a lovely video featuring him as the founder. In the video, he relaxes on a lawn, looking at the sky and imagining the brand’s logo and ideas. The caption reads, “Meet the founder. He’s not on social media.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt shared a series of photos on social media featuring Ranbir and wished him a very happy birthday. She surprised fans by sharing adorable unseen family pictures, showcasing the sweet bond between Ranbir and their daughter, Raha, to celebrate his birthday.

Last night, Ranbir Kapoor's friends, Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Arjun Kapoor among others were seen arriving at his ancestral bungalow for a midnight birthday bash. They avoided paps as they arrived at the venue in style. Neetu Kapoor was also spotted for her son's midnight birthday celebration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Jigra. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Vedang Raina and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 11. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War which will see her reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor on screen and also stars Vicky Kaushal.

