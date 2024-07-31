Ranbir Kapoor makes big statement on wife Alia Bhatt's equation with mom Neetu Kapoor: 'An outsider is...'

Ranbir Kapoor opened up on whether his wife Alia Bhatt and his mom Neetu Kapoor get along well.

Ranbir Kapoor is quite close with his mother Neetu Kapoor and in a recent interaction, the actor revealed the relationship between her mother and Alia Bhatt and made a big statement.

In an interview with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about the fondness one feels towards a partner who makes an effort to bond with their family, and revealed that this is what he appreciates about Alia. He said, “You love your family, and another person who is an outsider is loving your life the way you love your life. Even if it is not real and it is an effort, but it’s an effort. That kind of effort is not easy, and to continue doing it is very rare.”

He further went on to talk about the bond between his wife Alia Bhatt and mom Neetu Kapoor and added, “It’s very rare that everything falls into place and everyone gets along, so it is always an effort. My mother and Alia share a very good relationship. They are very honest with each other, more honest than I am with my mother. This makes me happy. I am surrounded by women—my mother, my sister, Alia, and now Raha—they are the best women in the world.”

In the same interview, Ranbir Kapoor further revealed how Alia Bhatt was there for him during the lockdown and stayed with him in the hospital when his father Rishi Kapoor was admitted. He recalled how they use to train together and bond well during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor shook the box office with his film Animal. Though the film received criticism from a section of society, it emerged as a blockbuster collecting Rs 900 crore at the box office. Now, he will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram.

