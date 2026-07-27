Ranbir Kapoor makes big statement on leading Dhoom 4, reveals his line-up, but skips mentioning Animal Park

Ranbir Kapoor has finally addressed the speculation of leading the Dhoom franchise, and revealed his impressive line-up of films.

Ranbir Kapoor has finally made his first reaction to the rumours of leading the Dhoom franchise as the next big baddie, putting an end to the speculation of Ranbir taking the baton from Aamir Khan (Dhoom 3). Recently, Ranbir, along with Yash and producer Namit Malhotra, attended the San Diego Comic-Con to promote their upcoming visual spectacle, Ramayana Part One. After showcasing the trailer and interacting with the fans, the Ramayana team also did a few international interviews. In one of them, Ranbir dropped some major revelations.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals if he's starring in Dhoom 4

While chatting with Review Nation, the host spoke about the actor's upcoming projects, including Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and asked if Ranbir will be seen leading Dhoom 4. Kapoor denied it, and added, "No, right now I am working on Ramayana and another film called Love & War, which is directed by Mr Sanjay Bhansali. That should be out on January 24 next year,” Ranbir spoke about Love & War, but skipped mentioning Animal Park in his line-up. For the unversed, Animal Park is the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

How did Ranbir Kapoor's name crop up in Dhoom 4?

It's been years since the rumours of Ranbir taking the Dhoom franchise forward have been around. In 2024, a report in Pinkvilla quoted a source affirming that producer Aditya Chopra thought the actor was ideal for the film. It was claimed that even the actor had shown interest. When hairstylist Aalim Hakim posted pictures of Ranbir’s new look soon, many fans assumed it was for Dhoom 4 or Animal Park. There were also reports claiming that Vicky Kaushal might also be considered for the film. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by Yash Raj Films.

About Ramayana

The first part of the big-budget duology is the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles. Part One will release on Diwali 2026, followed by Part Two in Diwali 2027.