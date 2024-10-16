Ranbir Kapoor's dashing new look reminds netizens of Hrithik Roshan, the picture goes viral.

After the success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has a number of big-budgeted projects in the pipeline. The actor's hairdresser has shared a picture of his new look which has created a frenzy among the audience. The movie-goers are speculating if it's for Animal Park or Dhoom 4.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim gave Ranbir a fresh hairdo. On Tuesday, he took to his official Instagram and shared pictures of the 'Wake Up Sid' star flaunting his short slick haircut. Ranbir's swag was on point in the pictures as he struck stylish poses while showing off his new look.

He could be seen donning a black shirt with black sunglasses. His beard was also well-groomed.

"Hotness Alert !!! RANBIR KAPOOR," Aalim captioned the post. In no time, fans flooded social media with Ranbir's pictures, heaping praise over his haircut. Some even thought that after the haircut he looks like Hrithik Roshan. "He is looking like Hrithik," a fan commented. "Stunning look," another social media user wrote. 'The Genz Animal." Fans were also seen speculating if Ranbir Kapoor's new look is for upcoming movie Animal Park or Dhoom 4.

As per a new report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor will be leading Dhoom 4, which will mark his 25th film as an actor. The project, which will be a reboot, is currently being developed by YRF's Aditya Chopra. The new report added that a source has revealed that Ranbir is in talks to lead Dhoom 4. It reads, “The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy.”

Apart from Dhoom 4, Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana which also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash. The actor will be seen portraying the role of Lord Ram in the movie. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline.

(With inputs from ANI)

