Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Ranbir Kapoor learns daddy duties from Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa, video goes viral

Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor is brushing his babysitting skills, and he gets perfect help from Rupali Ganguly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor learns daddy duties from Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa, video goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor-Rupali Ganguly

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to become the perfect daddy, and he's brushing up on babysitting skills. Kapoor is getting a perfect helping hand from television popular star Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa. Kapoor was spotted promoting his upcoming film Shamshera at the Star Parivar event. There, Ranbir got some useful tips on handling a baby from Ganguly. The videos from the shoot are going viral, and netizens are in awe of Ranbir. 

Several fan clubs have shared these videos. In one video, Ranbir is learning how to tie a nappy around a kid from Rupali. In another video, Ranbir is cuddling a baby, and he demonstrated his skill how to carry a toddler. Ranbir left everyone present at the event impressed, and he has proved the fact that he is ready to become the best daddy in the town. 

Check out the videos

It was on June 27, just after two months and a few days after their marriage on April 14, when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor broke the internet as the couple announced their first pregnancy. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a photo from the hospital with the caption, "Our baby coming soon". Ranbir is sitting beside her in the picture as the actress looks happily at the monitor.

As Ranbir was promoting his upcoming film Shamshera in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 6, he was caught by the paparazzi who congratulated him on the good news and called him 'dad to be'. The actor thanked them and hilariously responded by saying, "Tu chacha ban gaya, tu mama ban gaya".

In the latter half of the video, shared by the celebrity photographer Manav Manglani on his Instagram account, the paps asked him if he has a message for Ranveer Singh who celebrated his 37th birthday today. The Tamasha actor turned to the paps and added, "Super guy, Happy birthday, I love you." On the work front, Ranbir will soon be seen in Shamshera, followed by Brahmastra Part 

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.