Ranbir Kapoor lands in MAJOR trouble? This scene of actor from The Ba***ds of Bollywood irks.., wants..

BOLLYWOOD
Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Netflix might get into major trouble due to the vape scene in The Ba***ds of Bollywood without any disclaimer or health advisory.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has landed in controversy with his recent on-screen appearance on Aryan Khan's directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. As per the reports, the National Human Rights Commission has requested Mumbai Police to register a case against the actor, the producers (Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan), and Netflix for their involvement in the advertisement, depiction, or promotion of e-cigarettes in contravention of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.
Complainant Vinay Joshi told the commission that in one of the scenes, Ranbir Kapoor is seen smoking an e-cigarette without any warning or disclaimer.