Ranbir Kapoor kisses mom-to-be Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt poses with family at actress' baby shower

Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor

On Wednesday, October 5, mom-to-be Alia Bhatt had an intimate-yet-lavish baby shower and the photos of the occasion are already going viral on social media. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima and her mother Neetu shared pictures with the daddy and mommy-to-be from Alia's baby shower on their social media. Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared a picture on her story, which she captioned, "Daddy to be," in which she could be seen twinning with her brother Ranbir in ethnic pink outfits.

Now, in a new set of photos, shared by Ranbir Kapoor Fan Club, Ranbir and Alia were captured expressing love and enjoying the occasion to the fullest. In one photo, they both are joining hands and concentrating on Puja. In another photo, we see mom-to-be Alia Bhatt on Ranbir's lap, and the latter kissing her with love. Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt was also captured posing with the Bhatts, including the actress, Alia's mother Soni Razdan, and Alia's sisters Shaheen and Pooja Bhatt.

Let's check out new pictures

Soon after the pictures of the baby shower were out they got viral on social media. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir`s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. After two months of their marriage, the couple in June announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. She posted a picture that featured two lions and a lion cub. A day after announcing her pregnancy, Alia thanked everyone for their wishes. Talking about Alia`s work front, she was recently seen in the sci-fi action film Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva which received positive responses from the audience.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled rom-com with Shraddha Kapoor. On the other side, Alia will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. She will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.