Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to celebrate her 32nd birthday on Saturday, March 15. Ahead of her special day, Alia Bhatt, who shares a close relationship with the media, hosted a special celebration for them, attended by her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt also cut a cake with media persons, appreciating their support. Many photos and videos of the event are going viral on social media, but among them, one particular video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is grabbing all the attention.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Ranbir Kapoor could be heard singing Happy Birthday for Alia Bhatt as she cut the cake. What caught everyone's attention was when Ranbir Kapoor tried to feed cake to Alia Bhatt and cutely put some on her nose. Ranbir Kapoor then also affectionately kissed his wife on the forehead, making everyone go 'awww'.

On the work front, both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War with Vicky Kaushal. Speaking about his experience, Ranbir Kapoor said during the event, "Love and War is something which is every actor’s dream. To work with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky and to be directed by the master – Sanjay Leela Bhansali."

Apart from Love and War, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also have Brahmastra 2 in the pipeline. "Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time. He is currently working on War 2. Once this releases, he will start pre-production of Brahmastra 2. It is definitely happening. We haven’t really announced much of it, but then some really interesting announcements (will be made soon) regarding Brahmastra 2," Ranbir Kapoor confirmed.

