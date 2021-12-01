Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga, netizens call him out for being 'disrespectful' - WATCH

While the world was absorbed in the festivities and lights of Diwali, Ali Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave their fans a spellbinding surprise as they went official with their relationship. The two have been rumoured to be dating for a while now and Alia has been a part of many gatherings of the Kapoor family but, it has either been under the wraps or hasn't been stated explicitly. But, Alia's post on Diwali put all rumours to rest. The actress took to her Instagram as she shared a few pictures on the occasion of Diwali. She captioned the first set of pictures as, "Some light...Happy Diwali". However, it was the next picture that the fans left pleasantly surprised. The actress put up a picture of herself hugging Ranbir with both of them smiling ear-to-ear. Taking the thread from her last caption, she wrote, "& some love .. Happy Diwali".

Before Alia shared the posts, the two were snapped together at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity to seek the blessings of Goddess Kali on the occasion of Diwali. The duo was accompanied by their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' director and close friend Ayan Mukerji. Both Ranbir and Alia chose to don the shades of blue on the festive occasion.

And now, a video of Alia and Ranbir from their visit to the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity on Diwali has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the now-viral video, Ranbir Kapoor is seen kicking Alia's trailing lehenga as she descends a flight of stairs. The clip hasn't gone down well with netizens who think that Ranbir treated Alia 'disrespectfully' at the occasion.

"It shows what kind of a person he is and how much respect for his gf," wrote a netizen. "That was unclassy RK regardless of the relationship, please don’t do that to any women’s clothing," advised a social media user. "This is so disrespectful man "Action speaks louder than words" commented yet another user.

Some netizens even gave dating advice to Alia and suggested she look for another man. "Alia should understand that he neither respects her or nor cares about her, the way he kicked her lehega shows lot of hate disrespect and that she is replaceable and disposable, he does not care about anybody but himself, when u love a person u care about everything," read an elaborate comment from a netizen. "Dump him," wrote another.

Watch the video here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and ranbir have several projects lined up. On one hand, while Alia will be next seen in 'Gangubai Kathiadwadi', 'rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', she has 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor lined up too. Ranbir, on the other hand, has 'Shamshera' beside 'Brahmastra' in his kitty.