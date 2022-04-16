Ranbir Kapoor holds late father Rishi Kapoor's photo at his and Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Risha Kapoor's absence from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding ceremonies was felt by the Kapoors and Bhatts. According to reports, the family held a special Pooja in honour of the late star.



Alia Bhatt has now published a couple images from her mehendi ceremony, and they are really stunning. However, one snapshot in which Ranbir can be seen holding his late father Rishi Kapoor's photo has gotten a lot of attention.





Previously, Alia Bhatt had shared her wedding photos with husband Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram.

The actress wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."



She continued, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."