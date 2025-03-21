Ranbir Kapoor, who keeps a low profile on social media, answered most googled questions about him. He talked about his secret Instagram account and answered if he has plans to make if public.

While speaking to Mashable India, Ranbir Kapoor addressed some of the most Googled questions including his secret social media presence. He shared, "See, but the thing is, I don't post, and I have no followers. So what's the point? I just have a handle so I can follow, but other than that, I have nothing. So there's no point. But never say never, you know. I could make my account public, but as of right now, I'm okay. I'm doing decently without social media. But like I said, never say never."

Ranbir also talked about the possibility of getting a tattoo in the future. He mentioned, "None yet, hopefully soon. The 8th or something, I don’t know, maybe my children's names, I don’t know."

Ranbir Kapoor has always had a special connection with the number 8, which he considers lucky because it’s linked to his mother, Neetu Kapoor, whose birthday is on July 8. This love for the number is seen in several aspects of his life, from his car plates to his football jerseys, and even in Alia Bhatt’s wedding jewelry, including her kaleeras and mangalsutra.

The actor then recalled his first paycheck while assisting on the film Prem Granth and revealed his first salary. He shared, "My first paycheck was Rs 250, which I got while assisting on Prem Granth. Like a good boy, I went to my mother’s room and put it at her feet. She looked at it, started crying, and it was one of those filmy moments that I performed."

Prem Granth, directed by Rajiv Kapoor, starred Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The movie was produced by Rajiv Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Randhir Kapoor, marking a significant collaboration within the Kapoor family.