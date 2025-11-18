'Ranbir Kapoor has no...': Ramayana's Vishwamitra Ajinkya Deo on success mantra of Rishi Kapoor's superstar son, admits he 'made me feel so...'

Ajinkya Deo will soon be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, playing sage Vishwamitra. Deo is in awe of the superstar son, and he recalled shooting with Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor is a superstar in a true sense, not because of his film choices, but also with his conduct, his connection with his audience and his co-stars. Usually, you have seen how Ranbir's co-stars praise him, calling him a talented, natural actor, and humble. Now, even Ajinkya Deo has been added to the list. Ajinkya will soon be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, playing Lord Rama's (Ranbir) mentor, Vishwamitra. In a recent interview, Ajinkya shared his thoughts on Ranbir and what makes him a superstar of the youth. While speaking to Variender Chawla, Deo was in all awe of Ranbir and called him 'pure heart'.

Ajinkya Deo on Ranbir Kapoor

Deo admitted that Jr Kapoor made him comfortable and respected him in the most unexpected manner. "RK made me feel so comfortable. He used to be… You know what, about him also, he used to say, ‘Sir, beautiful shot yaar. I mean, I loved it yaar.’ When somebody gives you that, like he’s like, ‘Sir, aap lagte nahi ho yaar, where do you work out and all?’" He further added, "I said ‘Boss, thank you, thank you, RK. Look at you and look at me.’ He said, ‘No sir, aapki age tak pata nahi mera kya hone waala hai.’ So I said, ‘That’s another story of life.’ But he was so, you know… very, very pure at heart. No 3,4,5 filters in between."

Deo dissected the success mantra of Ranbir and added, "He is what he is. And that’s what makes him a very… You know all these things work very well onscreen also. There is an immediate direct connect with the audience. The moment you have these screens in between, which earlier stars had. But then that was the way it was then. But today, it’s no filter yaar."

About Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana is a two-part franchise starring Ranbir as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Laxmana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Raavana. The first part will be released in Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.