Ranbir Kapoor gets mercilessly trolled over his public appearance, netizens ask 'why does he look drunk?'

Ranbir Kapoor failed to impress netizens and they have mocked him over his recent public appearance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 02:01 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is still considered the heartthrob of many girls, and people adore his simplicity. Even though Ranbir is absent from social media, he is one of the most searched celebs on Instagram. Recently, Kapoor tried to make a solid comeback with his actioner Shamshera, but the film tanked at the box office. 

Recently Ranbir was spotted at Karan Johar's office. He gracefully posed for the paparazzi and looked cool in a grey tee.  However, when the video got surfaced, netizens formed their opinion, and they found him 'drunk.'

Let's watch the video first

As we mentioned earlier, Ranbir was judged by netizens and a few of them stated that he's looking drunk. A user asked, "y does he always look drunk?" A user wrote, "Cool ni bht tired lag raha hai."  Another user stated, "Nashedi hai tired nhi." A netizen added, "He looks old."  Another netizen added, "Bimar sa lgne lga hai ab." While there others who adored his look and called him younger after getting married. 

Ranbir Kapoor's actioner Shamshera was expected to be the 'saviour of Bollywood.' But the comeback of Kapoor has tanked miserably at the box office. However, the director Karan Malhotra has expressed his view on his film, and he has stated, "Shamshera is mine."

Karan shared his feeling on Twitter in a prolonged post and said, "My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. "I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage." 

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen with his wife Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. This film will be a litmus test for Kapoor, as it's mounted on a huge scale, and trade is having huge expectations with the film. 

