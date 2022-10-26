Ranbir Kapoor gets furious over Brahmastra promotions, mocks Alia Bhatt's Shiva Shiva dialogue- Watch

Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's hit film Brashmastra is all set to stream on OTT but the latter is in no mood to promote it all over again. On Wednesday, Alia took to Instagram and dropped a funny video of her husband. In the clip, Ranbir is seen fulminating against "more promotions" for Ayan Mukerji`s directorial.

As per the report of ANI, the video narrates Ranbir ranting about the promotions, "Nahi bhai hogaya. I'm done. I'm done with Brahmastra promotions, I'm done with Ayan Mukerji," Ranbir is seen telling it to someone over a call. Ranbir continued, "Itna toh Alia ne film mein Shiva, Shiva nahi bola hoga. Khud dance karke bhoot ban chuka hun main. Alia ki awaaz baith chuki hai har event pe Kesariya gaate gaate. 150 drone uda diya, 250 laddoo baath diye. Ab kya karu? Sab ke ghar jau, personally sabko bolu 'devi aur sajjano humari film Brahmastra Disney+ Hostar pe arahi hai, please dekhiye, please dekhiye.'"

Watch the video

Ranbir also said that he has other important things in his life right now, such as prepping for the birth of his first child. "Brahmastra monster hit hai. Aur ye kya, Ayan ko lagta hai ki Brahmastra ke alawa meri life hi nahi hai. Baap ban ne wala hu mai, such a big moment in my life," Ranbir Kapoor is seen saying just when he is interrupted by Ayan's call. "Hey Ayan. We must. Ya ya, we must promote. Correct. Ya ya, let`s do it. Sabko dekhni padegi Brahmastra, right. Okay. Yes, sir, light is coming," Ranbir said when Ayan called him. After disconnecting Ayan's call, Ranbir took a cushion and started hitting his face with it.

Alia captioned the clip by writing, "Hard facts." Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which was released in September 2022, is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.The film will start its OTT journey with Disney+ Hotstar on November 4