Ranbir Kapoor gave THIS crucial advice to Riddhima Kapoor before entering Bollywood, debutant reveals 'he told me to trust my instincts'

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BOLLYWOOD
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will make her Bollywood debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi, and she got the biggest acting advice from her superstar brother, Ranbir Kapoor.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi, has shared the advice that she received from her brother, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor. Riddhima will be seen in a pivotal role as Neetu Kapoor's daughter.
Riddhima on what advice did Ranbir Kapoor give to her
Ahead of the film's release, the actress revealed that she received important advice from Ranbir, as she said, “I spoke to Ranbir before starting. His biggest advice was to stay honest in front of the camera. He told me to trust my instincts and just live the character rather than perform it, and that really stayed with me”.
Before an actress, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni worked as...
Riddhima is a fashion designer and entrepreneur. She chose not to pursue acting and instead built a career in luxury jewelry design. But it seems like the acting DNA is finally manifesting itself. She is known for her graceful public image and private lifestyle, and often represents a balance between Bollywood legacy and independent entrepreneurship.
About Daadi Ki Shaadi
The film revolves around second chances and relationships. A glimpse of which the audience saw in the recently released song, 'Suno Naa Dil'. While everyone is eager to see Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor in action, everyone is also excited to see She will be seen adding a unique layer to the emotional family dynamics, keeping people hooked.
Meanwhile, produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies, Daadi Ki Shaadi is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. The music has been released under the label of Warner Music India and is now available on all major streaming platforms. Daadi Ki Shaadi is set to bow in cinemas on May 8, 2026.