Ranbir Kapoor finally discusses the glorification of violence in Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was heavily criticised for its glorification of violence and its misogynistic tone. The actor, who is currently at the International Film Festival of India, has now finally addressed his film glorifying violence.

Speaking at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Ranbir Kapoor acknowledged the influence of cinema on the audience and said, “I completely agree with your opinion. As actors, it is our responsibility to bring movies that make a positive impact on society.”

However, he further emphasized on the importance of trying diverse roles as an actor and said, “As actors, it’s important for me to dabble in different genres and characters, and play varied roles.”

Apart from his acting career, Ranbir Kapoor also shared his wish to venture into direction, inspired by the life and legacy of his grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. He revealed his long-standing desire to bring Raj Kapoor’s story to the big screen. “I have thought about it a lot. I have spoken to a lot of people about it. I have spoken to various filmmakers, including Mr. Bhansali, about how to make a film about Mr. Raj Kapoor’s life.”

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal became the biggest hit of Ranbir Kapoor’s career. The film which also starred Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Triptii Dmri, and others in key roles, collected Rs 900 crore worldwide. The film proved to be a blockbuster despite facing immense criticism.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana which also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash in key roles. He will also be reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his film Love & War after 17 years. He will be seen sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the movie. Apart from this, he also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the pipeline wherein he will be seen in a double role.

