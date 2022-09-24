Search icon
Ranbir Kapoor fans fall down after seeing Brahmastra actor, netizens say 'moj kardi beta'

Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen greeting his fans in Mumbai on Friday. A huge crowd gathered to see him, however, a few people fell down.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most charming actors in the country, he enjoys a huge fan following. His fans go crazy after seeing him, recent viral video is proof of the same.

On Friday, Ranbir was spotted meeting and greeting his fans in Mumbai. A huge crowd gathered to see him, however, a few people fell down. In the viral video, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen helping the people.

 Netiznes also reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Falling for Ranbir.” The second one said, “Duniya pagal ho jate hai,” the third person commented, “Public bhi pagal he ha bss.” The fourth person said, “ abhineta ka farz hai apne chahne Wala ka dhyan aur khyal karna.. agar kuch hua hota to kaun jimedaari Leta.” The fifth one said, “Yes Ranbir isn’t Salman or Sharukh because Ranbir is a Star actor.”

The sixth person commented, “Ranbir is the Geniuinely Kind guy.” The seventh person wrote, “Paise mile sab ko gire hue ek sath tut pade.” The seventh one said, “Moj kardi beta.”

Recently, while speaking to NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor talked about his wife Alia and said the criticism that she is facing is ‘just jealousy’.  Alia worked for the Hollywood film Heart Of Stone in Europe, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani during her pregnancy.  While speaking to NDTV, Ranbir said, "I think the way she has carried herself through the entire marketing of this film being pregnant, being in the condition that she is - I think you should only be inspired by that. Any kind of criticism is just jealousy and mischief makers and stupidity and we should not take that seriously.”

He also mentioned that Alia is ‘one of the most important actors’ in the Indian film industry and people should respect her work. “One thing is clear and I'm not saying this because she is my wife. Alia in the history of Indian cinema is probably one of the most important actors there's ever been. The work she's done on the screen or the kind of way she carries herself, the value system that she has and what she stands by, I haven't seen that strength in men or women and I think we should just respect that,” said Ranbir.

 

 

