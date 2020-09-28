Ranbir Kapoor enjoys birthday lunch with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni; see pic

Ranbir Kapoor is ringing in his 38th birthday with his family including mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The trio enjoyed their family lunch together and Riddhima took to her Instagram page to share the photo of the same. In the photo, Ranbir is seen getting hugged by his mother and Riddhima holding them lovingly. They are all smiles for the camera and it looks like a priceless moment, indeed.

Ranbir wore a white shirt and jeans with yellow-tinted sunglasses. The actor has grown a full stubble too. On the other hand, Neetu was seen in a purple polka dots top and jeans. While Riddhima wore a blue denim shirt and jeans.

Riddhima captioned the photo stating, "Birthday lunch Happiest Bday Rans."

Check it out below:

Although Neetu hasn't wished Ranbir yet, on his 37th birthday, she had written, "This day brings loads of nostalgia!!! When there were no event managers When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays When we went crazy with khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes the birthday gift was a big one!!! Now I bless you each day when you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go when you are our strength when you understand without saying when you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride!!! Happiness always RK."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in three films - Brahmastra, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's upcoming directorial.