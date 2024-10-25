While Alia Bhatt refused to accept Ranbir Kapoor as a gossipmonger, celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Kapoor and others have maintained that the Animal actor gossips a lot.

Bollywood celebrities are unanimous when it comes to naming the gossip monger in the film industry. Ranbir Kapoor's name commonly pops up in most of the celebrities’ answers. Filmmaker Karan Johar had previously stated that if ever one need to broadcast the news, Ranbir will have it published in the papers in couple of days. Similarly, Sonam Kapoor had also agreed to, saying she knows no one who loves gossiping as much as him.

Ranbir’s Rockstar co-star Nargis Fakhri also took his name during her appearance on Koffee With Karan. She was accompanied by Freida Pinto in one of the episodes of the fourth season of the popular chat show hosted by Karan Johar. Even Sonakshi said Ranbir gossips a lot in a quick Q & A chat session. However, Ranbir’s wife and actor Alia Bhatt feels that he has a bad reputation of a gossipmonger.

An old video of Alia has been doing rounds on the internet wherein she claimed that she hasn’t heard Ranbir gossiping. She also went on to say that she dropped the habit of gossiping because of him.“I’ve not heard Ranbir say one bad thing about anyone in my life and that’s what I love about him the most. Even if he is criticising someone, he (is careful about it). He only believes in good things, otherwise don’t say it. I think that’s amazing. He doesn’t even like gossip, because of Ranbir I have become a non-gossiper. (He says) don’t gossip about anybody. He’s got a bad reputation that he is a gossiper, he’s not a gossiper. He doesn’t gossip at all,” she told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

The viral video has caught the attention of several netizens who have shared their reactions. “Such a hard attempt to Improve Ranbir's image,” said a user. Another social media user trolled Alia saying, “"He believes in only saying good things, otherwise don't say it..." Yeah sure honey, that's something Katrina lives by, not Ranbir. People have openly mocked Ranbir for gossiping with Karan and Kareena. Cover for your husband in a way that is convincing. Why do you have to cover for him at all???”

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022 after dating for months since they met on sets of Brahmastra. The couple welcomed their first daughter Raha in November 2022. The two are set to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.