Lookit! Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's unseen photo from 2005, two years before their big Bollywood debut

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone made their big Bollywood debut on the same day but different films. RK starred in Saawariya directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika was seen in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. Before the release of their films, reports were making the rounds that Ranbir and Deepika are dating each other. Eventually, the couple admitted and was in a relationship for nearly two years. But it wasn't during their debut the couple met for the first time.

We got our hands on a photo shared by Mehendi artist Veena Nagda clicked in the year 2005. In the photo, both Ranbir and Deepika are seen in ethnic look and posing happily with the artist. The Rockstar actor wore a mint green kurta while DP donned a pink salwar suit.

Check out the photos below:

Earlier during an interaction with BollywoodLife, Ranbir had revealed that he saw Deepika for the first time on the sets of Om Shanti Om. He said, "Yeah, she didn't see me when I saw her."

While Deepika narrated, "we discovered much later that he saw me but I didn't see him. Actually, we were on set that day, I was shooting for Om Shanti Om. I know which scene also we were shooting. It's the scene in Om Shanti Om when Arjun Rampal and I are fighting in the room and Shah Rukh Khan hears everything from the vents, just before 'Jag Soona Soona Lage'. So it was one of those days in Filmistan when we were shooting for the film and I walked out from a take and was walking towards my vanity. At the same time, he had taken a break from his shoot and he saw me going towards my van, but he didn't take very long. That evening he got my number and connected with me."