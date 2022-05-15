Ranbir Kapoor cutely kisses Alia Bhatt in unseen pic from wedding festivities

Credit: Shaheen Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been giving major couple goals ever since they got married. They recently got married in a private ceremony, in Mumbai. Photos from their wedding ceremony are still going viral on social media.

On Sunday, Shaheen Bhatt shared an unseen photo from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities. In one of the photos, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen kissing Alia Bhatt while in the second one, the couple can be seen enjoying their reception.

The first photo also features filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and Shaheen Bhatt. One of the social media users commented, “The way he is kissing her hard.” The second one mentioned, “Beautiful people with beautiful pictures.” The third person commented, “Rk kissing her all the time.”

On Saturday, to celebrate their 'one month anniversary' Alia and Ranbir were spotted having a dinner date. The duo was spotted at a lavish restaurant, and they were papped by the media photographers.

Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla posted the video with a caption that says, "The most loved newly weds @aliaabhatt along with hubby RK gets clicked outside a famous eatery post a lovely Saturday night date."

Here's the video

Recently, Neetu Kapoor revealed that the couple always wanted to do a destination wedding. According to Bollywood Life, Neetu mentioned that the couple had planned a destination wedding in South Africa in 2020. However, due to the lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic, their plan did not work out. As per the portal, Neetu also revealed that the couple didn’t want any ‘circus’ at their wedding.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor had shared a sweet photo of herself and her son Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. The photo was taken during his wedding to Alia Bhatt.

Neetu dedicated the post to her late husband Rishi Kapoor. She wrote in the caption, "This is dedicated to kapoor Saab your wish has been fulfilled."