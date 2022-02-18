Ranbir Kapoor complaints about Alia Bhatt speaking like Gangubai at home

An artist is considered an exceptional performer when he or she lives, breath and thinks like the character. Alia Bhatt has already made everyone her fan with his acting graph, and now she is ready to add more value to it with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial is all set to release next week. This Wednesday, the team has presented the film at Berlin Film Festival.

While interacting with the media after the screening, the director revealed how Alia's dedication has her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is amused by her. Sanjay said, "I think (she has) become more Gangubai than Alia in real life. Her boyfriend complains about her speaking like Gangubai at home... and it's just completely becoming one with the character."

Watch how Alia reacted to it

Her boyfriend complains about her speaking like Gangubai at home - Sanjay Leela Bhansali #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/ukQgBdCBgD Phoebe #Jabsaiyaan (@aliapatakhahaii) February 16, 2022

Bhansali even added that he didn't realise Alia was such a good dancer until he watched her in the song 'Dholida.' According to him, Alia just became one with that character, and expressed all her angst in that one song. Sanjay asserted that this will be the song that he will take to his grave.

Even though the majority of the audience is in awe of Alia's portrayal, there are few who consider her as a 'misfit.' Bhatt has responded to such opinions by saying, that she is not ‘old’. Therefore, ‘take the thought out that she is playing an older woman.’ She even mentioned that there is less information on Gangubai. The one picture we have is a black and white one, where she’s old. So there’s a feeling that ‘Alia is wrong.’ Obviously, in that context, I am not the correct one (for the role). One of the facts was that she became a caretaker of a brothel at a very young age. From a very young age, her life had gone through various phases. We had to show a transition from the age of 16-17 to the early '30s.”