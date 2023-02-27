Ranbir Kapoor calls fatherhood 'best thing in the world', says daughter Raha has given him 'new understanding of love'

Ranbir Kapoor has spoken about his daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor, who recently became a father, is currently on the road promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The relentless promotional campaign means he is having to spend quite a lot of time away from his three-month-old daughter Raha. At a recent press meet for his film, Ranbir opened up about his bond with the little one and how he and wife Alia Bhatt share parenting duties.

While promoting his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Kolkata, Ranbir revealed that he misses her daughter a lot and keeps seeing her pictures. The actor said, “I don’t want to leave home. This morning, just the 20 minutes I got with her before my flight rejuvenated me. I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos. I’m a burping specialist. I never knew burping is such a big part (in the early stages of a child). Whenever I’m at home, I’m always beside her and it’s magical.”

The Brahmastra actor added that Raha’s smile ‘breaks his heart’ and has given him a new understanding of love. “She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart. It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It’s a love you cannot describe,” Ranbir added. While interacting with a journalist, Ranbir asked them if they were a father. When the journalist replied in the negative, the actor said, “I wish that upon you, because it’s the best feeling in the world.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt embraced parenthood for the first time in November as they welcomed their daughter Raha. The couple is yet to reveal their daughter’s face to the public and have urged mediapersons not to click her.

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The movie, which also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi, will release in theatres on Holi, March 8.