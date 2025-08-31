Ranbir Kapoor bids goodbye to Bappa with mom Neetu Kapoor during Ganesh Visarjan 2025, video goes viral - Watch

The Animal actor was seen carrying Lord Ganesha's idol as he stepped out of the car, while the Do Dooni Chaar actress walked by his side.

The five-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ranbir Kapoor's home came to an end as he and his mother Neetu Kapoor bid goodbye to Bappa. The mother-son duo was spotted performing Ganpati Visarjan rituals. The Animal actor was seen carrying Lord Ganesha's idol as he stepped out of the car, while the Do Dooni Chaar actress walked by his side.

The two were seen dressed in traditional outfits for the occasion. Ranbir looked dapper in a blue kurta and white pyjama, while Neetu looked graceful in a white ethnic suit. They were also seen chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' as they offered prayers before visarjan. Their video has been shared by several paparazzi accounts on Instagram.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated to release on March 20, 2026, on the occasion of Eid and will clash at the box office with pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Yash, Kiara Advani, and Akshay Oberoi among others.

After Love & War, Ranbir will also be seen portraying Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic Ramayana. The first part will hit theatres on Diwali 2026. Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. The mythological drama will have music composed by Oscar winners AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

